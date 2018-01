Undated photo provided by CONACYT Yucatan Marine Mammal Research and Conservation Program (PICMMY) on Jan. 16, 2018 showing a beached whale in Progreso, Yucatan state, Mexico. EPA-EFE/PICMMY

The leading cause of death for marine mammals that beach themselves in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula is contact with humans, National Science and Technology Council (CONACYT) officials said Tuesday.

"The majority die because they get caught in fishing nets and, as mammals, they cannot surface to breathe, eventually drowning," CONACYT Yucatan Marine Mammal Research and Conservation Program director Raul Diaz said.