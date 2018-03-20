A province of northern Spain was placed on red alert Tuesday for blizzard conditions as a band of snow and unseasonably gelid temperatures returned to the Iberian Peninsula, which is normally basking in early spring sunshine at this time of year.

The province containing the Picos de Europa mountain range in Asturias was placed under the highest possible weather warning, meaning that intense snowstorms, high wind and plummeting temperatures there presented an extreme risk to human life, according to Aemet, the state meteorological agency.