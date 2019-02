File image showing a view of the archaeological excavations of Pompeii after rainfall in Naples, southern Italy, Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ CESARE ABBATE

A handout photo released by the press office of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii on Feb 14, 2019, shows a fresco uncovered during new excavations at the Pompeii archeological area, in Pompeii, Naples, Italy. The fresco depicting Narcissus looking at himself in the mirror was uncovered in the atrium of the same dwelling where archaeologists discovered the fresco of 'Leda e il Cigno' (Leda and the swan).EPA-EFE/ POMPEII PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES

A magnificent fresco in a nearly pristine state of conservation depicting the Narcissus myth is the latest find in an excavation of a luxurious Roman villa in Pompeii, according to an announcement on Thursday by the director of this archaeological site.

Pompeii was a Roman city close to today's Naples in southern Italy that perished when it was buried under ash during an eruption of the nearby Vesuvius volcano in 79 AD.