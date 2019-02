A handout picture provided by German art book publisher Taschen, shows the foot of US astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot of the Apolo 11 mission, steeping the moon after his mate Neil Armstrong in 1969, during the presentation of the book 'The NASA Archives. 60 Years in Space' in Madrid, Spain, Feb 15, 2019. The book features 400 pictures from the creation of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). EFE-EPA/ Taschen HANDOUT/ USE EDITORIAL ONLY/ NO SALES

A handout picture provided by German art book publisher Taschen, shows the foot of US astronaut Dave Scott, lunar module pilot of the Apolo 11 mission, leaving the spaceship in 1969, during the presentation of the book 'The NASA Archives. 60 Years in Space' in Madrid, Spain, Feb 15, 2019. The book features 400 pictures from the creation of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

A book portraying the history of the United States National Aeronautical Space Administration, better known by its initials NASA, seeks to demonstrate to what extent the exploration of space is associated with the collective visual memory of humans on Earth.

Milestones such as the photograph showing the Apollo mission's arrival on the Moon, the first Martian landscape images, or planet Earth seen for the first time from outer space all belong now to Humanity's collective eidetic memory.