The NASA InSight robotic spacecraft was ready on Monday to execute its danger-filled, fiery descent to the Martian surface after completing a seven-month interplanetary journey, the space agency said.
Since the craft, whose full name is Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, lifted-off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on an Atlas V heavy load booster on May 5, 2018, the little robot has cruised over 301 million miles (485 million kilometers) at a top speed of 6,200 mph (10,000 kph).