Tom Hoffman, InSight Project Manager, NASA JPL talking about the Mars InSight landing site during a pre-landing briefing at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, USA, on Nov 25, 2018.

A simulated view of the InSight lander descending towards the surface of Mars on its parachute. InSight,is a Mars lander designed to study the 'inner space' of Mars: its crust, mantle, and core. InSight is due to touch down on Mars on 26 Nov, 2018.

Bruce Banerdt, InSight Principal Investigator, NASA JPL, talking about Mars InSight during a pre-landing briefing at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, USA, on Nov 25, 2018.

Artist's impression of the InSight lander probing the 'Inner Space' of Mars. NASA will try to safely set a new spacecraft on Mars on Nov 26, 2018. The InSight, a lander dedicated to studying the deep interior of the planet, is the first mission ever to do so.

The NASA InSight robotic spacecraft was ready on Monday to execute its danger-filled, fiery descent to the Martian surface after completing a seven-month interplanetary journey, the space agency said.

Since the craft, whose full name is Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, lifted-off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on an Atlas V heavy load booster on May 5, 2018, the little robot has cruised over 301 million miles (485 million kilometers) at a top speed of 6,200 mph (10,000 kph).