NASA officially declared the Opportunity Mars rover to be "dead" on Feb. 13, 2019, after it had survived and explored the Red Planet for some 15 years. Contact was lost with the six-wheeled probe last June during a huge Martian dust storm and never recovered. EFE-EPA/File

NASA announced Wednesday that the wheeled robot Opportunity that explored part of the surface of the Red Planet up close and personal has finally bitten the Martian dust after operating there for some 15 years, during which time it discovered signs of water.

According to scientists at the US space agency, the rover did not survive an enormous dust storm last summer, when communication with it was lost and never recovered despite months of trying.