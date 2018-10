Image provided by NASA on Oct. 30, 2018, showing an artist's rendition of the Kepler space telescope. EFE-EPA/Nasa/Wendy Stenzel/Daniel Rutter EDITORIAL USE ONLY - NO SALES

NASA on Tuesday announced that it will end the Kepler space telescope mission, an instrument that has discovered more than 2,600 exoplanets over the past nine years.

"As NASA's first planet-hunting mission, Kepler has wildly exceeded all our expectations and paved the way for our exploration and search for life in the solar system and beyond," said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington, in a statement.