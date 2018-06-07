This low-angle self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows the vehicle at the site from which it reached down to drill into a rock target called "Buckskin" on lower Mount Sharp. The selfie combines several component images taken by Curiosity's Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) on Aug. 5, 2015, during the 1,065th Martian day, or sol, of the rover's work on Mars. EPA-EFE/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA announced Thursday that its robot explorer Curiosity, which landed on Mars in 2012 and has been exploring there ever since, found organic molecules in rocks formed three billion years ago, a discovery that could indicate that there was life on the Red Planet at that time.

Paul Mahaffy, the director of NASA's Solar System exploration division, said that although this is an exciting discover scientists still cannot confirm how the molecules originated. They could be evidence for the development of ancient life on Mars but they could also have come from a meteorite or other sources.