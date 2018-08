The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launches NASA's Parker Solar Probe to touch the Sun, from Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, USA, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NASA/Bill Ingalls / HANDOUT

NASA's Parker Solar Probe on Sunday successfully took off from Cape Canaveral on its historic mission to be the first aircraft to travel to the Sun's outer atmosphere.

The Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the probe launched at 3.31am local time in a brilliant explosion that stood out in the pre-dawn dark.