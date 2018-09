A handout photo made available by NASA shows the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta II rocket with the NASA Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation Satellite-2 (ICESat-2) onboard, seen shortly before liftoff at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NASA/ Bill Ingalls

A handout photo made available by NASA shows the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta II rocket with the NASA Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation Satellite-2 (ICESat-2) onboard, seen shortly before liftoff at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NASA/ Bill Ingalls

A handout photo made available by NASA shows the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta II rocket with the NASA Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation Satellite-2 (ICESat-2) onboard, seen shortly before liftoff at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NASA/ Bill Ingalls

A handout photo made available by NASA shows the liftoff of United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Delta II rocket with the NASA Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation Satellite-2 (ICESat-2) onboard, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NASA/ Bill Ingalls

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched Saturday its ICESat-2 satellite, which will help measure changes in Earth's ice.

The satellite was launched aboard a Delta 2 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 6:02 am local time (1302 GMT).