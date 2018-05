Photo provided by NASA showing the liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, on May 22, 2018, carrying two satellites into orbit to help better manage the Earth's water resources. EFE-EPA/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by NASA showing the liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, on May 22, 2018, carrying two satellites into orbit to help better manage the Earth's water resources. EFE-EPA/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

NASA launched two identical satellites into space on Tuesday from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base with the aim of better managing Earth's water resources.

The GRACE-FO mission's satellites - which will orbit the Earth at a height of some 220 kilometers (136 miles) for at least six months - were sent aloft on board a Falcon 9 rocket at 12:47 pm after the initial launch last Saturday had to be scrubbed.