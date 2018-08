Victor Glover is one of the nine astronauts named by NASA on Aug. 3, 2018, to make up the first four crews to travel into space from the United States since the retirement of its space shuttles seven years ago. EFE-EPA/NASA/ Bill Ingalls

Nicole A. Mann is one of the nine astronauts named by NASA on Aug. 3, 2018, to make up the first four crews to travel into space from the United States since the retirement of its space shuttles seven years ago. EFE-EPA/NASA/ Bill Ingalls

Lineup of the nine astronauts named by NASA on Aug. 3, 2018, to make up the first four crews to travel into space from the United States since the retirement of its space shuttles seven years ago: (l. to r.) Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley, Nicole A. Mann, Chris Ferguson, Eric Boe, Josh Cassada and Suni Willians. EFE-EPA/NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA announced Friday the names of the nine astronauts who will make up the first four crews to travel into space from the United States since the retirement of its space shuttles seven years ago.

The crews will travel to the International Space Station aboard two commercial spacecraft that Boeing and SpaceX plan to send into the stratosphere sometime during the coming year.