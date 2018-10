A handout photo provided by NASA on Oct. 12, 2018, shows US astronaut Nick Hague pose for his official picture. EPA-EFE/Robert Markowitz/ NASA

A handout photo made available by Russian space agency Roscosmos shows US astronaut Nick Hague (L) standing next to the director general of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin (R), at Chkalovsky airport near Star City, Russia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roscosmos Handout

A handout photo made available by Russian space agency Roscosmos shows Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin (bottom) and US astronaut Nick Hague (middle) upon their arrival at Chkalovsky airport near Star City, Russia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roscosmos Handout

US astronaut Nick Hague thanked rescuers and supporters after a failure on one of the rockets of the Soyuz MS-10 forced the spacecraft to carry out an emergency landing on Thursday.

"Thank you all for your support & heartfelt prayers," the US Air Force colonel wrote on Twitter Friday.