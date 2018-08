The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Parker Solar Probe is illuminated ahead of launch at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, USA, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE /NASA/BILL INGALLS / HANDOUT

The launch of a NASA solar probe that was expected to become the first craft to touch the outer layers of the Sun was on Saturday delayed for 24 hours.

The Parker Solar Probe was due to launch from Cape Canaveral on Saturday before dawn, but NASA announced just minutes ahead of take-off that the launch limit had been violated and it would be delayed until Sunday morning at 3.31 am local time.