Photo provided by NASA showing InSight space mission personnel - specifically Tom Hoffman (l) and Jonny Grinblat (r) in Pasadena, California - observing the first photo sent back to Earth from the probe on Nov. 26, 2018, after making a successful landing on Mars. EFE-EPA/Bill Ingalls/NASA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/ OBLIGATORY CREDIT

Photo provided by NASA showing members of the InSight space mission team - specifically Kris Bruvold (l) and Sandy Krasner (r) in Pasadena, California - celebrating after receiving word on Nov. 26, 2018, that the probe had made a successful landing on Mars. EFE-EPA/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/Obligatory Credit

Photo provided by NASA showing the first image sent back to Earth by the InSight space probe after successfully landing on Mars on Nov. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Courtesy NASA / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

The InSight space probe, the first mission mounted by NASA specifically to study the interior of Mars, on Monday landed successfully on the Red Planet.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory control room in Pasadena, California, received telemetry at 11:53 am from InSight that it had touched down on the Martian surface