Scott Kelly, the NASA astronaut who spent the most time in space on a single mission, told EFE on June 18, 2018, in Vienna that he was very happy to hear that former Spanish astronaut Pedro Duque had been appointed Spain's science minister. EFE-EPA/ Iera Herranz

Scott Kelly, the NASA astronaut who has spent the most time in space on a single mission, on Monday congratulated former Spanish astronaut Pedro Duque for his appointment as Madrid's science minister, wishing him luck in the post.

"I think that Spain should be very happy that Pedro Duque is science minister," Kelly told EFE in Vienna when he learned that the Spanish ex-astronaut had become the new science minister within the government of Pedro Sanchez.