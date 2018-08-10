Photo of scientists and astrophysicists working on the Parker Solar Probe, which has now passed its final technical exams and is set to blast off this Sunday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, for its trip to the sun. EFE-EPA/NASA/Johns Hopkins/Steve Gri

Photo of the Parker Solar Probe with half of its heat shield in place - the spacecraft has now passed its final technical exams and is set to blast off this Sunday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, for its trip to the sun. EFE-EPA/Ed Whitman/NASA/Johns Hopkins

Artistic impression of NASA's Parker Solar Probe traveling through space to the sun's corona, as its upper atmosphere is called - the spacecraft has passed its final technical exams and is set to blast off this Sunday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, for its trip to the sun. EFE-EPA/NASA/Johns Hopkins/Steve Gri

The Parker Solar Probe, the first spacecraft to travel to the sun's corona as its upper atmosphere is called, has passed its final technical exams and is set to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a mission that will help reveal the mysteries at the heart of our solar system, where it will arrive next November.

The Delta IV Heavy launch vehicle of the United Launch Alliance will take off tomorrow at 3:33 am local time from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) with the probe attached.