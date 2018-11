Image provided by NASA combining spectrometer information from Mars exploration and a regular camera shot showing the long-dried-up delta at the Jezero Crater, where the US space agency is planning to land a probe to search for signs of ancient life. EFE/NASA/JPL/JHUAPL/MSSS/Brown University/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A NASA spacecraft will seek signs that there was once life on Mars by analyzing the rocks in a long-dried-up lakebed and delta, two geographical features that could preserve evidence of ancient organisms, the US space agency said on Monday.

For the past five years, NASA has been discussing what the best landing site would be for the probe, which will be sent into space in July 2020.