Promises from nations around the world to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions fall far short of what is necessary to avoid catastrophic climate change, according to a new United Nations report that urges more-ambitious commitments to curb global warming, according to a Dow Jones report supplied on Tuesday to Efe.
The UN assessment, a progress report on climate-change mitigation, suggests current commitments put global temperatures on pace to rise 3 degrees Celsius by 2100. That is nearly double what many scientists say is the most the world can handle without destruction of entire ecosystems and a rise in sea levels that would flood many major cities and some entire countries.