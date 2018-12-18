Photo of the new Iberdrola combined-cycle power plants in El Carmen, Mexico, taken on Dec. 18, 2018, and which are on the point starting operations, making use of this country's voluminous reserves of natural gas and its relatively low price. EFE-EPA/Iberdrola

The voluminous reserves of natural gas and its relatively low price in Mexico makes it an essential material for generating cleaner energy using combined-cycle power plants like those that Spain's Iberdrola is constructing in various parts of the Aztec nation.

"We're in one of the best areas in the world. And for combined-cycle, we believe that natural gas will be the basic energy source for the next 15 years, because of its abundance and its competitive price," the director general of Iberdrola Mexico, Enrique Alba, told EFE.