Britain's Prince William (L), The Duke of Cambridge, talks with British broadcaster and natural historian, Sir David Attenborough, during a plenary session in the Congress Hall of the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

The Duke of Cambridge, second in line to inherit the crown of the United Kingdom, has interviewed renowned broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday about the urgent challenges facing environmentalists.

Prince William began the interview by asking Attenborough what differences he had noticed between the environment when he began broadcasting in the 1950s and what he saw today.