A picture of the 'Villa del Giardino' unhearthed in the same area where a charcoal inscription was uncovered during new excavations at Pompeii backs the theory that the Mount Vesuvius eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city took place in October of 79 AD, not August, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

The inscription on a wall of the excavations of Pompeii, (Naples), Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

A charcoal inscription discovered on a wall of the archaeological ruins of Pompeii Tuesday suggested the ancient Roman city was buried by Mount Vesuvius' eruption in October of 79 AD, not August, as previously believed.

The inscription that has excited historians and archaeologists alike was presented Tuesday by the Pompeii Archaeological Park and is dated the 16th day before the calends of November - i.e. October 17, one week before the devastating eruption.