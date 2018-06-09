An archaeologist works on remains of a goat recently discovered in a domus house at Regio V, in Pompeii, Naples district, Italy, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Not a day goes by without new archaeological discoveries in Regio V, a hitherto largely unexplored area of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, which was destroyed in 79 AD when Mount Vesuvius erupted, spewing hot ash and rubble over the settlement and killing over 1,000 of its inhabitants, an EFE correspondent reported Saturday.

According to Laura D'Esposito, one of the many experts toiling away to uncover the buried remains of Pompeii, the site has become an area of archaeological interest unmatched by any other.