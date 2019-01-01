A handout photo made available by NASA shows New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern (L) of the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), Boulder, CO, gives a high five too New Horizons Mission Operations Manager Alice Bowman (R) of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory after the team received signals from the spacecraft that it is healthy and collected data after making a flyby of Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule at the Mission Operations Center of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, USA, 01 January 2019. EFE/EPA/BILL INGALLS / NASA / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by NASA shows Brian May, lead guitarist of the rock band Queen and astrophysicist, discussing the upcoming New Horizons flyby of the Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule, at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland 31 December 2018. EFE/EPA/NASA / BILL INGALLS / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: NASA / BILL INGALLS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by NASA shows guests congratulate New Horizons team members after they received signals from the New Horizons spacecraft that it is healthy and it collected data during the flyby of Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule, at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, USA, 01 January 2019. EFE/EPA/BILL INGALLS / NASA / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

NASA's New Horizons space probe on Tuesday successfully made a flyby of Ultima Thule, the most distant object ever visited to date by human instruments, a huge asteroid located in the Kuiper Belt some 6.5 billion kilometers (4 billion miles) from the Sun.

"Confirmed! @NASANewHorizons flew by the most distant object ever visited by a spacecraft. Congratulations to the New Horizons team, @JHUAPL and the Southwest Research Institute for making history yet again!" said NASA chief Jim Bridenstine on the US space agency's official Twitter account.