NASA's New Horizons space probe on Tuesday successfully made a flyby of Ultima Thule, the most distant object ever visited to date by human instruments, a huge asteroid located in the Kuiper Belt some 6.5 billion kilometers (4 billion miles) from the Sun.
"Confirmed! @NASANewHorizons flew by the most distant object ever visited by a spacecraft. Congratulations to the New Horizons team, @JHUAPL and the Southwest Research Institute for making history yet again!" said NASA chief Jim Bridenstine on the US space agency's official Twitter account.