A handout photo released by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) on July 18, 2018 shows an image without the adaptive optics system (R) and the one on the left after the adaptive optics are switched on. These images of the planet Neptune were taken during the testing of the Narrow-Field adaptive optics mode of the MUSE/GALACSI instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope. EPA/ESO/P. Weilbacher (AIP)

A handout photo released by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) on July 18, 2018 shows an image of the planet Neptune obtained during the testing of the Narrow-Field adaptive optics mode of the MUSE/GALACSI instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope. The corrected image is sharper than a comparable image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. EPA/ESO/P. Weilbacher (AIP)

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) on Tuesday released test images taken at its Chilean observatory showing remarkably sharp views of the planet Neptune, star clusters and other celestial objects, thanks to a new adaptative optics facility (AOF) that corrects atmospheric turbulences at different altitudes.

The result is a much sharper image made possible by the pioneering MUSE (Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer) instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) Unit Telescope 4 (UT4) instrument in Narrow-Field Mode.