The European Southern Observatory (ESO) on Tuesday released test images taken at its Chilean observatory showing remarkably sharp views of the planet Neptune, star clusters and other celestial objects, thanks to a new adaptative optics facility (AOF) that corrects atmospheric turbulences at different altitudes.
The result is a much sharper image made possible by the pioneering MUSE (Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer) instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) Unit Telescope 4 (UT4) instrument in Narrow-Field Mode.