Jorge Grajales, a Mexican writer who is visually impaired, speaks to EFE during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Nikol Wolpert, head of OrCam Technologies for Latin America, uses the MyEye 2.0 device during an interview with EFE in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Braille could soon be challenged by an alternative reading system that uses a new device based on artificial intelligence to allow blind people to read anything at their disposal, Jorge Grajales, a Mexican writer who is visually impaired, told EFE.

Grajales, along with illustrator Bernardo Fernandez, is the author of "Sensus," the first Mexican comic book written in Braille.