A photo provided on Oct. 17, 2018, by Mexico's Environment and Natural Resources Secretariat (SEMARNAT) that shows a vaquita, the world's smallest porpoise, being sighted in Mexico's Gulf of California. EPA-EFE/SEMARNAT

The results of a recent sighting expedition in the upper portion of Mexico's Gulf of California have renewed hopes of conserving the vaquita (Phocoena sinus), the world's smallest porpoise.

The coordinator of the Vaquita CPR program, Lorenzo Rojas, said at a press conference Wednesday that although the vaquita remains critically endangered (with a population of fewer than 30), the scientists' observations indicate it is now reproducing annually as opposed to biennially.