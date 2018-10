A man is silhouetted against the illuminated inside of a small cabin with a beautiful view of the 'Milky Way', Switzerland, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTHONY ANEX

An international team of astrophysicists on Monday discovered a star with very low levels of metallicity, indicating it was one of the oldest objects in the Milky Way, the Canary Islands Institute for Astrophysics (IAC) said in a statement.

Astrophysicists determine the age of stars according to their levels of metallicity, a term to encompass all elements except for hydrogen and helium, both of which were the main compounds found in the universe just after the Big Bang explosion.