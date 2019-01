A handout picture dated Apr 2, 2014 and released July 7, 2014 by NASA, made by the Cassini spacecraft that captured three magnificent sights at once: Saturn's north polar vortex and hexagon along with its expansive rings. The hexagon, which is wider than two Earths, owes its appearance to the jet stream that forms its perimeter. The jet stream forms a six-lobed, stationary wave which wraps around the north polar regions at a latitude of roughly 77 degrees North. On Jan 18, 2019, the American Association for the Advancement of Science report, based on Cassini's data, that Saturn's rings did not form at the same time as the planet they encircle but are instead much younger.EFE-EPA (FILE)/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Handout file image released by NASA Dec 18, 2013, shows Saturn's rings taken in visible light with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera on Aug 25, 2013. The rings are created by Saturn's moons as art on the canvas, using gravity as their tool. In this picture Prometheus is seen sculpting the F ring while Daphnis (too small to discern in this image) raises waves on the edges of the Keeler gap.

An archive handout file provided by NASA on Sept 12, 2013 shows Saturn's rings over the planet in a view facing the sunlit side of the rings, about 17 degrees above the ringplane, on June 15, 2013.

File image handout dated Dec 24, 2004 shows an artist's impression released by NASA, of the Cassini spacecraft with the European Space Agency's Huygens probe attached underneath as it approached Saturn.

Saturn's rings did not form at the same time as the planet they encircle but are instead much younger, according to a new study released Friday by a United States scientific association.

The report published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science based on data supplied by the Cassinni spacecraft that measured the gravitational field around Saturn and its rings, delved into the internal structure, winds, mass, and age of the rings.