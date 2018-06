Photograph provided by the University of Guadalajara showing a new turtle species discovered in the rivers of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Jun 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/University of Guadalajara

Scientists from several different universities have discovered a new turtle species in rivers and streams of the western Mexican resort city of Puerto Vallarta, the country's National Science and Technology Council (CONACYT) said Thursday.

The turtle species - the proposed name for which is "Casquito de Vallarta" (Vallarta Helmet) due to its wide and flat shell - is considered to be endangered by the urban sprawl caused by tourism, with only nine specimens accounted for so far.