This presentation to the press on July 1, 2019, of a new exhibition at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art that celebrates the 50th anniversary of man's first landing on the moon, shows society's fascination and at times obsession with the only natural satellite circling our planet Earth. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

The fascination and at times obsession with the moon, the only natural satellite circling our planet Earth, is the theme of a new exhibition at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art that celebrates the 50th anniversary of man's first landing on the moon.

The moon landing by Apollo 11 on July 20, 1969, signified not only "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," as astronaut Neil Armstrong said upon setting foot on the surface of the moon. It also meant that a dream of centuries had at last come true.