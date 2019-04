A new born male elephant calf named 'Gus' (C) walks with its mother (R) in their enclosure in the Green Zoo Wuppertal, in Wuppertal, Germany, 24 April 2019. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

A baby elephant that was born only days ago at a zoo in Germany is bonding with its mother and already getting on well with the rest of the herd, Wuppertal Zoo said on Wednesday.

The days-old male pachyderm, which was born on Saturday, April 20, to African elephants Sabie and Tusker, has been given the name "Gus."