The Nobel Prize laureates for Chemistry 2018 (L-R) Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith, and Gregory P Winter of Great Britain are displayed on a screen during the announcement at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jonas Ekstromer

Frances H. Arnold and George Smith of the United States, and Gregory P. Winter of the United Kingdom were on Wednesday awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced.

Arnold was selected for her work in the directed evolution of enzymes, while Smith and Winter were jointly awarded the prize for their research in peptides and antibodies, Göran K. Hansson, Secretary General of the Swedish Academy said.