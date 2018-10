An undated handout photo made available by the MD Anderson Cancer Center of James P. Allison, in Houston, Texas, USA. James P. Allison along with Tasuku Honjo from the Kyoto University in Japan, were awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, announced 01 October 2018. EPA/ADOLFO CHAVEZ III / MD ANDERSON

Portraits of the Nobel prize laureate in medicine or physiology 2018, showing James P. Allison (L) of the MD Anderson Cancer Center, USA, and Tasuku Honjo (R) from the Kyoto University, Japan, are presented at the press conference of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, 01 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FREDRIK SANDBERG SWEDEN OUT

James P. Allison of the United States and Tasuku Honjo of Japan were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their work in the fight against cancer.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet recognized the pair "for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation."