The Nobel Prize laureates for Physics 2018 are announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANNA FRANZEN

Arthur Ashkin of the United States, Gérard Mourou of France and Donna Strickland of Canada were on Tuesday awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for their work in the field of laser physics, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced.

The trio were recognized "for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics," the academy said.