An Iberian lynx who turned up in a cherry grove near the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona, having crossed rivers, mountains and highways in an epic journey that began in Portugal, has been safely captured and was deemed to be in perfect health, environmentalists said Thursday.

This highly endangered and strictly protected species, which leads a largely solitary life, had not been seen in the Catalonia region of Spain since the early 20th century, when the animal was present throughout much of the Iberian Peninsula.