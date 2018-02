Two people jog along the snow-covered beach of Sardinero after a snowfall in Santander, northern Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/PEDRO PUENTE HOYOS

A woman walks in front of snow-covered Puppy sculpture by Jeff Koons during a snowstorm in Bilbao, the Basque Country, northern Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Northern regions of Spain were blanketed in fresh snow on Wednesday as a cold snap from Siberia continued its westward sweep of Europe, leaving wintry, and occasionally treacherous, conditions in its wake.

The Basque region and Navarre did not escape the icy grip of the so-called "beast from the east," an Arctic cold snap that has prompted severe weather warnings for plummeting temperatures, snowstorms and gelid conditions in Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy.