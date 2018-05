Attendees stand next to an Nvidia logo during the Annual GPU Technology conference in Taipei, Taiwan, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Nvidia president and CEO Jensen Huang displays a GPU server during the Annual GPU Technology conference in Taipei, Taiwan, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Nvidia president and CEO Jensen Huang speaks during the Annual GPU Technology conference in Taipei, Taiwan, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Computing technology aficionados and industry insiders Wednesday flocked to the Annual GPU Technology conference hosted by tech firm Nvidia in Taipei.

More than 2,000 people attended the event, held at the Taipei Marriott Hotel and which runs until Thursday, an epa-efe journalist reports.