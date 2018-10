Two men try to clean up the beach using shovels to remove the puddles of fuel which have been discovered on the beach of Pampelonne in Ramatuelle near Saint-Tropez, France, 17 October 2018. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A boat of the French gendarmerie seen from the beach of Pampelonne as the plan POLMAR (Maritime Pollution) has been activated and 12 ships have been mobilized to deal with the problem in Ramatuelle near Saint-Tropez, France, 17 October 2018. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The beach of Pampelonne where numerous puddles of fuel have been discovered is photographed in Ramatuelle near Saint-Tropez, France, 17 October 2018. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Oil has washed up on some of southern France's usually pristine beaches following a collision between two ships in the Mediterranean Sea earlier in the month, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Wednesday.

Pampelonne beach in the glamorous resort of Saint-Tropez has been left scattered with black clumps of fuel after two merchant ships collided north of Corsica on Oct. 7, which led to an oil spill.