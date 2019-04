Copper plates on display during the presentation of an archaeological finding in Amersfoort, The Netherlands, 03 April 2019. EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

Copper plates on display during the presentation of an archaeological finding in Amersfoort, The Netherlands, 03 April 2019. EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

Dutch Minister of Education, Culture and Science Ingrid van Engelshoven (R) looks on copper plates on display during the presentation of an archaeological finding in Amersfoort, The Netherlands, 03 April 2019. EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

Parts of the oldest shipwreck ever to have been discovered in Dutch waters were presented in the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The copper and wooden parts were discovered at the start of the year during the recovery of shipping containers that had fallen into the North Sea from a cargo ship on New Year’s Eve, the Dutch government said in a statement.