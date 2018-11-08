Image shows the only known meteorite object to crash on Greek soil, over two centuries ago, appears displayed Nov 8, 2018 at the Athenian Heraklion Museum on loan from Austria's Natural History Museum. This large fragment of the nine-kilogram (20-pound) space rock fell in June 1818 near the town of Serres in northern Greece. EFE-EPA/ Ana Mora Segura

The only known meteorite object to crash on Greek soil, over two centuries ago, returned was on display Thursday at an Athenian museum on loan from Austria's Natural History Museum.

Athen's Heraklion Museum is to host a large fragment of the nine-kilogram (20-pound) space rock which violently terminated its spatial wanderlust in June 1818 after being captured by Earth's gravitational field and falling near the town of Serres in northern Greece, although little else is known on its impact point and recovery.