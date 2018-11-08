The only known meteorite object to crash on Greek soil, over two centuries ago, returned was on display Thursday at an Athenian museum on loan from Austria's Natural History Museum.
Athen's Heraklion Museum is to host a large fragment of the nine-kilogram (20-pound) space rock which violently terminated its spatial wanderlust in June 1818 after being captured by Earth's gravitational field and falling near the town of Serres in northern Greece, although little else is known on its impact point and recovery.