Scientists work on the Sentinel-2A, a 400 million euro satellite wrapped in gold foil in Ottobrunn, Germany, Feb 24, 2015. The Sentinel-2, like the satellites Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-3, is part of the ESA/EC Copernicus environmental monitoring programme. EFE- EPA (FILE) /PETER KNEFFEL

A handout photo released Sept 16. 2016 by Arianespace shows the lift-off of Arianaspace's Vega rocket from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou. A Vega lifter was used to launch the Sentinel 2 Earth Observation satellite. EFE-EPA (FILE) / ESA HANDOUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The European Space Agency on Friday released its Earth Observation image of the week featuring a true color image of Valencia and its coastline obtained by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite.

The image will be shown at IGARRS, the International Geoscience and Remote Sensing Symposium, which opens next Sunday. Valencia is the third largest city in Spain after Madrid and Barcelona.