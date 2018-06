Orthodox priests conduct a blessing service in front of Soyuz booster rocket FG with Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft on the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur osmodrome, Kazakhstan, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

An Orthodox priest on Tuesday blessed a Soyuz spacecraft ahead of the launch of a manned mission to the International Space Station from the Russian-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

As part of the blessing service, the priest clasped a crucifix in his left hand while flinging around holy water with his right.