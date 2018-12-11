Mosaic photo showing the asteroid Bennu collected on Dec. 2, 2018, by the OSIRIS-REx space probe en route to the asteroid and provided by NASA. EFE-EPA/NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The OSIRIS-REx space probe, which since last week has been orbiting the asteroid Bennu, has discovered the presence of water on the primitive asteroid made up of the same molecules that gave rise to life on Earth, NASA reported on Monday.

"The presence of hydrated minerals across the asteroid confirms that Bennu, a remnant from early in the formation of the solar system, is an excellent specimen for the OSIRIS-REx mission to study the composition of primitive volatiles and organics," said Amy Simon, deputy instrument scientist for the OSIRIS-REx Visible and Infrared Spectrometer (OVIRS) at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.