A view of the 19th-century soap factory found in the Old City of Jaffa, located on the outskirts of the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, on Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

An Israeli employee of the Uri Geller Museum shows a hammer found at a factory that manufactured soap from olive oil in the 19th century, during the Ottoman Empire period, in the Old City of Jaffa, outskirts of the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, on Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Uri Geller, owner of the Uri Geller Museum, stands in a factory that made soap from olive oil in the 19th century, during the Ottoman Empire period, in the Old City of Jaffa, outskirts of the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, on Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A soap factory believed to date roughly back to the 10th century has been discovered near Tel Aviv, where a new museum is presently under construction, Israel's Antiquities Authority announced Tuesday.

The factory used to produce olive oil soap most recently during the Ottoman Empire's rule in the area (1516 - 1917) at a time when European markets made soap with pig fat, a substance forbidden for use by the region's Muslims and Jews.