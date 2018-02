A picture made available 29 December 2015 shows Scientists measuring the solar radiation, at the Glaciar Union camp in the Antarctica, Nov. 18, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The ozone layer has recovered at the poles, but the lower stratospheric ozone over the most populated latitudes has declined, according to a study published on Tuesday in the scientific journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.

An international team headed by ETH Zurich University and the Physikalisch-Meteorologisches Observatorium Davos, have discovered that despite the ban on chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), the concentration of ozone in the lower part of the stratosphere has continued to decline.