Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaks at a press conference in Islamabad on Oct. 25, 2018, to discuss Pakistan's plans to send its first astronaut into space, with Chinese help, in 2022. EFE-EPA/ Sohail Shahzad

The Pakistani government on Thursday announced that it is planning to send its first astronaut into space in 2022 on a mission crewed with the help of China, one of the three countries that has launched manned craft into orbit.

"The first Pakistani will go into space in 2022," Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said at a press conference regarding the decision taken at a government meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.