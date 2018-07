Jorge Kurita, the director of planning and management of Paraguay’s Space Agency (AEP), speaks during an interview with EFE in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Liduvino Vielman, the president of Paraguay’s Space Agency (AEP), speaks during an interview with EFE in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Visitors take pictures of an exhibition marking the 49th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, Asuncion, Paraguay, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguay will seek to launch its first satellite in 2021, the head of the country's space agency told EFE here Friday.

"This is a process that will take two to three years. If everything goes as planned, we expect to launch the satellite in 2021, although important efforts must be carried out to make this happen," Liduvino Vielman said after a ceremony to mark the 49th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.