Tourists paddle through aquatic plants known in Guarani language as Yakare Yrupe (Victoria Regia), in Limpio, Paraguay, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/str

General view of aquatic plants known in Guarani language as Yakare Yrupe (Victoria Regia), in Limpio, Paraguay, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/str

Officials have filed a complaint with the Attorney General's Office over the removal of an endangered aquatic plant growing in a Paraguayan river basin for use in traditional medicines, the Environment Secretariat said Monday.

The Yakare Yrupê plants were removed from the Salado River basin in Limpio, a city in the Asuncion metropolitan area, over the weekend, the secretariat said in a statement.