Photo taken June 11, 2018, provided by NASA, showing a scientist next to the Parker Solar Probe in Titusville, Florida. The probe will be launched en route to the Sun on Aug. 11, 2018, to perform tests and measurements of the zone near our star. EFE-EPA/Ed Whitman/NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Parker Solar Probe, to be launched on the weekend with the mission of "touching" the Sun for the first time, will help to "corroborate or modify" current theories about our star, Spanish scientist David Lario, who is part of the probe's NASA design team, told EFE.

Since the 1950s, the aerospace industry has wanted to send a mission to the Sun to fill the gaps in our knowledge about the central member of the Solar System.